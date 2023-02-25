WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

WesBanco has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WesBanco to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 132,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. WesBanco has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.91.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

