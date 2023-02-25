Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04), reports. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.00 million.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 4.2 %

TSE WDO traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.06. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$914.79 million, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

