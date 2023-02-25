Westerly Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for 3.9% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Guidewire Software worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,063 shares of company stock worth $1,436,772. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. 401,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $97.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

