Westerly Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Westerly Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 1.8% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corning by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 254.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

