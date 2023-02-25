Westerly Capital Management LLC Takes $659,000 Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Immersion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 70,196 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immersion by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 424,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immersion by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the period. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immersion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

Immersion Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $90,961.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Singer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 653,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,331.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $90,961.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $333,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 568,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.40. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.