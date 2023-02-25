Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Trading Down 2.1%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 2,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 19,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Western Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Western Resources (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Western Resources

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

