Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Insider Matthew Lockridge Sells 6,713 Shares

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $78,542.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

