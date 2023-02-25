Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.71.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
