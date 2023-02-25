Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

