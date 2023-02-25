WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0947 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $72.33 million and $695,660.98 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00396544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00028356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004269 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017342 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,516,055 coins and its circulating supply is 764,048,288 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.