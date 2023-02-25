WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $69.88 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $69.88 million and $695,241.69 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00398783 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004325 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017060 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,533,250 coins and its circulating supply is 764,065,483 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

