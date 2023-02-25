Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1,497.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,451 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $124.68 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average is $129.28.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

