Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Shares of WING opened at $171.06 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $193.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $2,317,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

