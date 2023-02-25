Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $171.06 on Friday. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $193.74. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day moving average of $144.97.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wingstop by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading

