Wojak Finance (WOJ) 1-Day Volume Tops $14,175.49

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $138.47 million and $14,175.49 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

