Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.40-$1.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CL King cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Further Reading

