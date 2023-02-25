Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.15. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,818 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 350.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 75.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

