World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, RTT News reports. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

World Fuel Services Trading Down 10.9 %

INT opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.