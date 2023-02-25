World Mobile Token (WMT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $520,476.36

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $71.98 million and approximately $520,476.36 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,005,383 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

