WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.47

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $297.45 million and $6.47 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.01322259 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014430 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034173 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.54 or 0.01653402 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001231 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02975582 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $445.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

