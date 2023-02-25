WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,250 by Analysts at Barclays

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,200 ($14.45) to GBX 1,250 ($15.05) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.08) to GBX 1,158 ($13.95) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.02) to GBX 864 ($10.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.17) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,130.29 ($13.61).

WPP opened at GBX 1,031.50 ($12.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 713 ($8.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,107 ($13.33). The company has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,875.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 924.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 839.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,181.82%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

