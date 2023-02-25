Wrapped TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $6.84 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.84 billion and approximately $1.82 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00421166 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.38 or 0.27898796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06854127 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,699,026.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.