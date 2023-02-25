Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Up 0.5%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €17.06 ($18.15) and last traded at €17.00 ($18.09). Approximately 5,889 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.92 ($18.00).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.62.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

