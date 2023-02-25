Xebra Brands (OTC:XBRAF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 28th

Shares of Xebra Brands Ltd. (OTC:XBRAF – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, February 28th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 28th.
Xebra Brands Price Performance
XBRAF stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 71,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,699. Xebra Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Xebra Brands Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xebra Brands (XBRAF)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Xebra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.