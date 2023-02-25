Xebra Brands (OTC:XBRAF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 28th

Shares of Xebra Brands Ltd. (OTC:XBRAF – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, February 28th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 28th.

Xebra Brands Price Performance

XBRAF stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 71,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,699. Xebra Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Xebra Brands Company Profile

Xebra Brands Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, manufacturing, design, and delivery of cannabis products in Canada. It provides cannabis infused beverages, including seltzers, soft drinks, iced teas, lemonades, waters, and energy and sport drinks; and wellness products that include capsules, tinctures, topicals, and intimate oils for personal care.

