Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Shares Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) by 514.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,355 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.35% of Yalla Group worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 291,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YALA stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Yalla Group Limited has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

