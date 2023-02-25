YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

YETI Price Performance

YETI opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YETI Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of YETI by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of YETI by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of YETI by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,270,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

