YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.44.
YETI Price Performance
YETI opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.48.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
