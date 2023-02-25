YETI (NYSE:YETI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.
YETI Trading Down 2.5 %
YETI stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12.
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
