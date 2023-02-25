YETI (NYSE:YETI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.

YETI stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in YETI by 1,304.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in YETI by 71.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in YETI by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

