Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 87,989 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 910,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,688. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

