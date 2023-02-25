Zacks Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $15,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.43 and a 200 day moving average of $234.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

