Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1,408.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.62.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $1,499,911.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,872 shares of company stock worth $8,181,671 over the last quarter.

Shares of A stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $141.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

