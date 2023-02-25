Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 301.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,999,000 after buying an additional 4,817,233 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 167.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,002,000 after buying an additional 2,591,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after buying an additional 1,503,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,080,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,930. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.