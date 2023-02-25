Zacks Investment Management Has $15.97 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.04. 3,305,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,044. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.57. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.