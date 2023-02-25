Zacks Investment Management Has $6.88 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1,065.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $44,466,742. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

