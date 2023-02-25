Zacks Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 410,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Down 1.8 %
Deere & Company stock traded down $7.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,587. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
