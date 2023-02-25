Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,074 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 33.8% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,437,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 47.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total transaction of $6,803,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.