Zacks Investment Management Sells 6,363 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $53.58. 2,756,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

