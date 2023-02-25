Zacks Investment Management Sells 76,138 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,138 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.19%.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

