Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 440,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,483,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 321.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $58,492,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 104,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $2,790,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. 1,526,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $54.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Stories

