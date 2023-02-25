Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.10). Approximately 185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Zambeef Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.33 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.93.

About Zambeef Products

(Get Rating)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 12,257 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,750 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.