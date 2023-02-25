Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 261.11% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zeta Global updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Stock Up 18.1 %

NASDAQ:ZETA traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 5,678,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,035. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,160,758.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,106,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,193,683.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at $162,944,217.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,601 shares of company stock worth $4,488,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,606,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 720,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 739.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 678,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.