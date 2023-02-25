Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Zeta Global Trading Up 18.1 %

ZETA stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 5,670,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,035. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 261.11%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 22,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $201,950.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,566,516 shares in the company, valued at $149,264,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,601 shares of company stock worth $4,488,876. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 275.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after buying an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 4,656.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 2,052,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zeta Global by 234.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,606,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 720,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

