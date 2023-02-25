Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Oppenheimer

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of ZETA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 261.11% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

