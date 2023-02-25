Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 261.11%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zeta Global updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Stock Up 18.1 %

NASDAQ ZETA traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 5,678,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,035. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 22,414 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $201,950.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,566,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,264,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,601 shares of company stock worth $4,488,876. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

