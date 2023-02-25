Zeta Global’s (ZETA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Zeta Global Stock Up 18.1 %

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.55. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 261.11% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,546,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,601 shares of company stock worth $4,488,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Zeta Global by 626.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

