Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $166.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.46. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

