Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $130.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

