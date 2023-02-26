1,071,715 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,071,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,000. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Marvell Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,128 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.8% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 775,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

MRVL stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

