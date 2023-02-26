11 Capital Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

11 Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,000. Deckers Outdoor comprises about 4.6% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $400.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.80 and its 200 day moving average is $368.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $433.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,006 shares of company stock valued at $18,763,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

