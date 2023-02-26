12 West Capital Management LP Sells 110,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

12 West Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Sprout Social comprises approximately 3.7% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned about 1.26% of Sprout Social worth $41,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPT stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

