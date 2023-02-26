12 West Capital Management LP Sells 218,427 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

12 West Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,117,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,427 shares during the period. GDS comprises 11.1% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings in GDS were worth $125,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GDS by 94.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 57.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

GDS Price Performance

GDS Company Profile

GDS stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

